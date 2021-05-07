Exclusive: Infinix tipped to launch Note 10 pro with Flagship MediaTek Helio G95 Ahead of the official launch

Islamabad, May 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan’s most premium locally assembled smartphone manufacturer Infinix Mobiles is about to add a new phone to its Note lineup. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has become talk of the town among Infinix fans. According to disclosures this time Infinix has a good news for gaming enthusiast that Infinix Note 10 Pro will feature high end performing fastest gaming chipset MediaTek Helio G95.

The helio G95 is predecessor to helio G90T which offer high end gaming performance along with multitasking every way. It is manufactured using the same 12nm process technology. It can support up to 64MP multi-camera setup and is capable of recording videos in up to 4K resolution at 30fps. As for the display, it can support panels of up to 2520 x 1080 resolution (FHD+) and 90Hz refresh rate.

Infinix Note series has been very popular among Pakistani consumers and they always wait for the latest offering from the brand. Infinix note 10 Pro is a leap from its descendent model. Infinix Note 10 pro Speed, performance and gaming experience will take fans excitement to another level.

For more information, contact:

Infinix Mobile Pakistan

E-mail: hello@infinixmobility.com

Website: https://www.infinixmobility.com/pk/

