Executive Committee Members express concern on abrupt postponement of Executive Committee Meeting without any justification

Karachi, October 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Executive Committee Members have expressed their great deal of concern and resentment over the abrupt postponement of Executive Committee meeting of FPCCI which was scheduled on 5th October. They said that the FPCCI Notification No 4097 dated 03-10-22 received 03-10-22 after office hours from FPCCI postponing thereby the EC Meeting scheduled on 5th October 2022 without any justification and rational.

They lamented that abrupt postponement of EC Meeting just 11 hours before the schedule date and time is vehemently against the TOR, TOA, MoAA and company laws. It is further regretted by EC members that the working papers including the election schedule which was full of shortcomings and deficiencies received with the previous notification have also been completely changed reflecting the intention of manipulation of the present management.

in view of the importance of meeting almost all outstation EC Members had confirmed their participation in person and they had booked their flights and hotel reservation but the postponement of said meeting just 11 hours before the schedule time, have caused them a great deal of inconvenience and embarrassment as most of them had rescheduled their visits abroad.

The EC members have highly criticized the unprofessional attitude of the Secretary General of FPCCI and present management. They have also made an appeal to DGTO for an appropriate legal action against FPCCI and demanded a show cause to be served upon the Secretary General of FPCCI or take any legal action as DGTO deems fit under the law against the management and SG FPCCI for postponement of EC meeting at eleventh hour and changing the working papers and election schedule so that such unprofessional and arbitrary decisions may be avoided in future.

