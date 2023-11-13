Exercise Sea Guardian to enhance defense cooperation: Chinese PLA’s senior captain

KARACHI: A joint press conference regarding Exercise Sea Guardian 2023 between Pakistan and China was held at Karachi, today. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik from Pakistan Navy and Senior Captain Qi Jian from People’s Liberation Army PLA (N) briefed the audience about objectives, contours and conduct of the exercise.

Commodore Asim Sohail Malik said that Pakistan and China have always enjoyed strategically unique and strong relationship. He expressed that this exercise will further strengthen decades old and time tested friendship of both countries and will also open new avenues for future maritime cooperation between two friendly navies against common threats in the region.

While addressing the press conference, PLA (Navy) Senior Captain Qi Jian said that this exercise is committed to strengthen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. It aims at enhancing defense cooperation, deepening professional exchanges, facilitating the establishment of a regular mechanism for joint exercise along with demonstrating the common mission and determination of the two countries to defend China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and further building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Frontline Destroyer, Frigates, Helicopters, Rescue Ship, Submarine and Special Forces from Pakistan Navy and Peoples Liberation Armys are participating in the exercise.

The exercise is divided into two phases i.e Harbour and Sea phase. During harbour activities both navies shared their experiences on contemporary maritime security threats and challenges through various workshops, seminars and table top discussions.

While, the Sea Phase to be conducted in North Arabian Sea from 14 till 16 Nov 23, would encompass advance level naval operations i.e. maritime security Ops, tactical maneuvers, various warfare related exercises and Search & Rescue operations to deal with variety of threats at sea.

First bilateral Exercise Sea Guardian with People's Liberation Army (Navy) was held in 2014 and has regularly been conducted each year alternately in Pakistan and China.