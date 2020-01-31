Exhibition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy at Pakistan High Commission, Canberra

January 31, 2020

Canberra, January 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): The ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy arrived today at the Pakistan High Commission in Canberra as part of its exhibition journey. A simple ceremony was held to display the trophy. Mr. Sam Watson, the General Manager of Cricket Australia, who was present on the occasion, appreciated the participation of Pakistan’s Women Cricket Team in the event and requested the High Commissioner to encourage the Pakistani community in Australia to come and watch the cricket matches in the ground. The High Commissioner for Pakistan, Mr. Babar Amin thanked him for bringing the trophy for display at the High Commission and also thanked Cricket Australia for hosting the event.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from 21 February to 8 March 2020. Pakistan will be playing its first match of the event on 26 February at Manuka Oval, Canberra and its second match against England on 28 February at the same venue. The final will take place on 8 March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day.

