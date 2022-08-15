Expereo acquires Breeze Networks, further enhancing its SD-WAN/SASE practice and presence in the UK market

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world’s leading provider of managed network solutions, Expereo, has announced the acquisition of Breeze Networks, a managed service provider of SD-WAN/SASE technologies. The acquisition fuels Expereo’s growth trajectory, further enhancing its SD-WAN/SASE practice, building on its expanding range of services to manage SD-WAN solutions at scale to partners and multinational enterprise customers across the globe.

This latest acquisition solidifies Expereo’s ambition to complement its managed network solutions with world-class advisory practice providing guidance to organizations on their global transformation to software-defined and internet-based networking. With the full support of majority investor Vitruvian Partners and minority investor Apax Partners SAS, Expereo intends to continue its acquisition strategy.

Breeze Networks is a managed service provider of cloud-based (SD-WAN) network connectivity and security solutions for enterprises and government agencies. An innovative and flexible network integrator, Breeze sources and manages the best SD-WAN networking and security solutions on the market.

As part of the acquisition, Expereo welcomes Matthew Lea, CTO of Breeze Networks as Technical Portfolio Lead. His expertise will be a great addition to the knowledge base of Expereo’s Technical team, led by CTO, Kristaps Petrovskis. Lea will drive Expereo’s expansion plans for its SD-WAN/SASE practice, solidifying the company’s presence in the UK market in his new role at Expereo.

“This acquisition comes at an exciting time, as we expand our SD-WAN services to address the growing need for agile, cost-effective cloud access and global network solutions in the market. With our shared vision to simplify global connectivity and provide world-class customer experience, the expertise of the team of professionals behind Breeze Networks will contribute great value as we join forces,” comments Irwin Fouwels, CEO of Expereo.

“Having recently worked with Expereo on a global deployment for one of our customers, we witnessed first-hand the shared values of both companies and commitment to providing excellence in delivery and customer service. We are excited about joining the Expereo family and are certain that the global reach and scale of Expereo will be a benefit to all of our stakeholders,” says George Cowan, Managing Director of Breeze Networks.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based applications and SD-WAN technologies puts Internet-based WANs at the center of multinational companies’ business models. Expereo is committed to simplifying the sourcing and management of such network solutions, whilst ensuring exceptional customer experience to cater to the needs of its MSP partners and multinational clients.

About Breeze Networks Ltd

Breeze Networks is a privately owned UK based supplier of SD-WAN based Network and Security Managed Services. Established in 2016 the company has designed and deployed a significant number of SD-WAN based global and regional networks to our customers in both the private sector and UK government agencies. The Breeze team have developed extensive knowledge and experience of best of breed SD-WAN/SASE products which allows us to help our customers on their Cloud transformation journeys.

About Expereo

Expereo is a leading global provider of managed network solutions including, Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, helping customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired by Vitruvian Partners in April 2021. The international growth capital and buyout firm acquired a majority shareholding in Expereo from leading European private equity firm Apax Partners SAS.

