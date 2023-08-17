Experts at an event sress need for data collection

KARACHI:Experts at an event said on Thursdaythat efforts had been made to keep the data secret, which was collected by the government. "Without statistics, there can be no better planning and no development," said Secretary Planning and Development Sindh Faisal Ahmad Uqaili, Director General Dr. Ishaq Ansari, economist Qaiser Bengali, journalist Mazhar Abbas, Nazir Leghari, Dr. Riaz Sheikh and others in a program organized by the Sindh Bureau of Statistics in Karachi.

At the event, three books, Fifty Years of Sindh Statistics in the Mirror, Sindh Statistics 2022, and Sindh Mineral Statistics were highlighted.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Planning and Development Sindh said that problems regarding the works emerged, but the Sindh government had resolved them in planning, adding until there was no data, no planning could be made. He said that a data center had been established, so the people had the right to get the data about the development works in their area while the development schemes would be given according to the need of the area.

DG Bureau of Statistics Sindh Dr. Ishaq Ansari said that Sindh Bureau of Statistics was established in 1971, adding in the begining, the work was well, later no much attention was given, but now, the department was getting more attention. Some new programs have been started in the bureau. A program has been started to train journalists on the use of statistics in news, he added.

Dr Qaiser Bengali said that the state wanted to hide the statistics, but the Sindh government and the political leadership was doing good work. This is happening only in Sindh, he added. He said that Dr Ishaq Ansari was appointed entirely on merit while the performance of Planning and Development Department had improved and Sindh had also done very good work, and its best example is Sindh Revenue Board. Journalist Nazir Leghari said that statistics were neglected here, however, now good work had been done by printing the books. In development, we always go backwards, he remarked, adding the ruling class had been indifferent to them. There is a need to collect social statistics about the city of Karachi

Journalist Mazhar Abbas said that those who do not have flags on their cars do the work in this country, while those who have flags on their cars take credit. Private schools do not provide statistics to the government despite thestatistics are extremely important. He said that there should be statistics about tourism and judiciary.