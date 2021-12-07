Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures course for Additional District and Sessions Judges begins at Federal Judicial Academy

Islamabad, December 07, 2021 (PPI-OT):A one-week training course on “Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures” for Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir began at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on Monday.

While addressing the trainees, Director General of the Academy, Mr. Hayat Ali Shah said, “This training course is tailored to update your information and sharpen your skills. This is a propitious learning opportunity for you all. You must participate actively in this weeklong course to enhance your professional efficiency.”

In this batch 30 Additional District and Sessions Judges are undergoing training and they will be imparted training in these areas such as “Critical Thinking”, “Evidence: The Judges Perspective,” “Cyber Law Regime in Law”, “Appeal/ Review/ Revision: The Conceptual Difference,” “Emotional Intelligence”, “Professional Ethics” “Judgment Writing Skills (Practical Exercise),” “Understanding Land Revenue Records,” Medical Jurisprudence,” among others, at the Academy.

