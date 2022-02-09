Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures course for Additional District and Sessions Judges begins at Federal Judicial Academy

Islamabad, February 08, 2022 (PPI-OT):A one-week training course on “Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures” for Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir began at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on February 11, 2022.

While addressing the training participants in the inaugural ceremony, Director General of the Academy, Mr. Hayat Ali Shah said, “Judges ought to be more leaned, more reverent, and more update which is why the Academy has devised and developed this training course to explore concepts in trial procedures in this globalized world where forms of crimes have also changed among many other things.”

In this batch 29 Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir are undergoing training and they will be imparted training in these areas such as “Critical Thinking”, “Evidence The Judges Perspective,” “Digital Investigation,” “Appeal/ Review/ Revision:

The Conceptual Difference,” “Emotional Intelligence”, “Criminal Trial Procedure” “New Approaches to Judgment Writing,” “Understanding Land Revenue Records,” “Forensic Medicine and Toxicology,” “Use of IT in justice sector”, among others, at the Academy.

