Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures course for Additional District and Sessions Judges

January 20, 2020

Islamabad, January 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): A one-week training course on “Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures” for Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir began at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on January 20, 2020.

Addressing the participants in the inaugural ceremony, Director General of the Academy, Mr. Hayat Ali Shah said” The Academy always tries to arrange such trainings which may become an enlightening experience for the trainees. We know that much is desired to make our courts more user-friendly to the public and to improve the quality of administration of justice. The Academy is playing its prerequisite role as per its mandate and mission.”

He also highlighted the importance of the role traditionally played by the Additional District and Sessions Judges being the trial court in many cases and dealing with the most important cases as the District Judges are now required to deal with administrative matters due to the expanding role of the judiciary.

A number of very meaningful subjects/topics such as “Critical Thinking:, “Evidence- The Judges Perspective,” ”Digital Investigation,” “Appeal/ Review/ Revision: The Conceptual Difference,” “Concordance and Discordance of Law,” “Practical Application of Rules of Evidence,” “New Approaches to Judgement Writing,” “Understanding Land Revenue Records,” Medical Jurisprudence,” etc.

The trainers/resource persons will use techniques and strategies to encourage active learning and higher level thinking among the trainees which is why Syndicate Presentations, Plenary Discussions, Study Circle on Qanoon-e-Shahadat Order-1984 form part and parcel of this weeklong training. In this first batch of New Year, 28 Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir are undergoing training at the Academy.

