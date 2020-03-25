Extension in date “Procurement of Internet Services for Planning and Development Board” (advertisement published in newspapers on 10-03-2020 and published on PPRA website on same date)

March 25, 2020

Lahore, March 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): “This is with reference to Tender “Procurement of Internet Services for Planning and Development Board” (advertisement published in newspapers on 10-03-2020 and published on PPRA website on same date). It is notified that the Tender submission date has been extended/postponed till next working day notify by Punjab government due to outbreak of Corona virus and existing lock down in the province of Punjab.

Therefore, interested bidders are requested to submit their bids till 3.00 PM on next working day after opening of lockdown. The technical proposals will be opened in the presence of bidders at 3:30pm on the same day. For information and compliance please, on PnD Website.

For more information, contact:

Planning and Development Board

Government of the Punjab

Civil Secretariat,

Lahore

Tel: 0092 42 -9210480

Email: info@pndpunjab.gov.pk

