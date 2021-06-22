Fair, transparent election could alter the destiny of country: Luni

QUETTA:Moulana Abdul Qadir Luni, Senior Naib Ameer, Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (Nazriyati) Pakistan said on Monday that independent Election Commission and electoral reforms were indispensable for the democracy.

In a statement issued, Luni said that fair and transparent election could alter the destiny of country. He said that factors of rigging in election and persons involved in rigging would have to be disclosed.

Luni said that unluckily no respect was being accorded to the vote of people in the country. He added that the only solution of coming out of the current crises lied in introducing effective electoral reforms in the county. He said that attention was required to be paid towards those basic issues.

He said that steps were required to be taken for conducting fair and transparent election in the country, adding that it was not the problem of one person or one political party rather it was in the national interest and survival of the democracy.