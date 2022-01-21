Faisal Sultan warns omicron variant is dangerous for unvaccinated people 

Islamabad, January 20, 2022 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan says omicron variant of COVID-19 is dangerous for those who have not been vaccinated and positivity ratio has jumped high but the situation is under control in hospitals.

Talking to private news channel, he said this vaccination rate is proving quite effective against the omicron variant as the number of infections is soaring, but patient hospitalization and death rate is still low in the country. He said a majority of omicron cases were reported in Karachi, followed by Lahore and Islamabad and almost all patients with omicron infection have mild symptoms, especially the vaccinated people.

