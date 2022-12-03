Faisalabad cops kill two muggers in encounter

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police on Saturday claimed to have killed two robbers in an encounter in Faisalabad on Saturday. According to police, the two robbers committed a robbery in Hajiabad area and hid themselves in shop after fleeing.

On information, the police party, led by Station House Officer Millat Town Rana Mugfoor, chased and spotted them at a shop in Faisalabad area. When police reached there, an encounter took place. In crossfire, the two robbers were killed. The police have started further probe into the incident.