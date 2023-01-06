Faisalabad police kill two robbers in shootout

Faisalabad:Two suspected robbers were killed in a crossfire with the police in Tandlianwala area on Friday. A police team signaled four suspects to stop during checking near Chak 615 GB. The suspects opened fire on the policemen. Both sides exchanged fire as a result of which two suspects were killed and two others fled.

The deceased were identified as Shahid and Ahsaan who were wanted by the local police for their involvement in several cases. Police seized two motorcycles and illegal weapons from the spot. Police claimed that the motorcycles were snatched from citizens. The dead bodies were shifted for autopsy and a case was registered.