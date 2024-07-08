The first three-day Family Mango Festival and Exhibition, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University, is in full swing at the Pakistan Maritime Museum in Karachi on Sunday.
According to a report, this festival and exhibition were organized with the support of the Pakistan Maritime Museum, TCN Executive Forum, farms and various institutions. The festival was inaugurated by Provincial Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, along with Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam’s Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur’s Vice Chancellor Dr Tahmina Mangan, DG Maritime Farooq Azam, and DG Research Noor Muhammad Baloch.
The exhibition featured stalls showcasing mangoes and their by-products from various institutions, including the Institute of Food Sciences and Horticulture Department of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Agriculture Research Sindh, Sub Campus Umerkot, Horticulture Institute Mirpurkhas, MH Panhwar Farms, Palh Farms Tando Allahyar, and others. There were also mango grafting demonstrations, Sindhi cultural stalls, and food stalls.
In his inaugural address, Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, stated that climate change is impacting mango orchards in Sindh. He said: “Efforts are being made to establish modern research centers for mango production in Sindh. Additionally, they plan to introduce new varieties of mangoes to other countries to increase the global export of Sindh’s mangoes.”
Mr Mahar urged the Sindh Agriculture University to train the youth of Ghotki and establish a center there.
Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Dr Fateh Marri said that the purpose of this festival and exhibition was to highlight the potential business opportunities in agriculture and the agricultural industry in Sindh and other regions of Pakistan
He said next year, a larger mango show would be organized in Karachi in collaboration with the Sindh government and Maritime Museum.
DG Pakistan Maritime Museum Captain Farooq Azam expressed his gratitude to the minister for attending the mango festival. He said he was happy to hold the festival. He also announced a plan to organize a date festival in collaboration with the Sindh government on August 14 this year.
Mr Azam: “Sindhri mangoes are highly popular in the USA and other countries, and there is a need to increase the export of these kind of mangoes.”
The event was attended by Agriculture Secretary Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Secretary of Universities Sindh Abbas Baloch, Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission SM Tariq Rafi, former minister Muhammad Nauman Sehgal, former VC Dr. AQ Mughal, TDAP DG Abdul Karim, agricultural leader Dr. Zulfiqar Yousfani, Nabi Bux Satiu, Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar, Dr. Wali Muhammad Baloch, Dr. Mujahid Leghari, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Shehryar Ahmed, and others.