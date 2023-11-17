Family members meet Iram, Qureshi in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and PTI chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met their family members in Adiala Jail.

Both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi are currently in Adiala Jail in cipher case.

On September 30, the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) presented a charge sheet in the Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act, naming Imran and Qureshi as the main accused in the cipher case.

Firner first lady, Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan and other sisters of the PTI chairman reached Adiala Jail to meet the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, the wife of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Mahreen and daughter Shehar Bano also held a meeting with him.

The cipher case is related to a diplomatic document that allegedly went missing from Imran’s possession.

According to the PTI, the document contained a threat from the United States to remove the party chairman from his position.

Imran was transferred to Attock jail on August 5, 2023, after being sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana graft case.

It was later revealed that he had been on judicial remand in the cipher case.