Farrukh calls for collective efforts to tackle fake news issue 

Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has called for collective efforts to tackle the issue of fake news.

He expressed these views in a statement, felicitating the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors. Farrukh Habib said the PTI government fully believes in media freedom and has enacted the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021, for this purpose.

He said the new act would ensure protection of journalists and media professionals’ life, jobs and rights.

The State Minister expressed the hope that the newly elected leadership of CPNE would play central role in promoting press freedom.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk