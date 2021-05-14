Farrukh Habib asks people to fully comply with Covid SOPs

Islamabad, May 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has asked the people to fully comply with the Covid SOPs in order to make frontline medical staff’s fight against the pandemic a success. In a tweet on Friday, he paid tributes to the doctors, the paramedics and other supporting staff who rendered their duties on Eid at Corona wards and vaccination centers.

