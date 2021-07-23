Farrukh lauds further sanctions on individuals under UK’s Global Anti-Corruption Regime

Islamabad, July 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the announcement of further sanctions on individuals under the UK’s Global Anti-Corruption Regime is a welcome step against world’s most corrupt elements. In a tweet on Friday, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s plunder of the country’s wealth to build Avenfield flats in London falls under “UK Global Anti-Corruption Regime”.

He said Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced by Pakistani courts for corruption and now living in London to avoid punishment. Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing at the United Nations had said that looted money is being shifted to developed countries from poor countries and actions should be taken on against this act.

