Karachi, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited has informed its shareholders of the transfer books closure, scheduled from March 19, 2024, to March 25, 2024, with a BC-2 start date of March 15, 2024. Furthermore, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2024, at 10:00 am. The AGM is anticipated to discuss key operational aspects and shareholder concerns.