Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited Announces AGM and Transfer Book ClosureShakarganj Limited Granted Extension for AGM by SECP

Karachi, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited has informed its shareholders of the transfer books closure, scheduled from March 19, 2024, to March 25, 2024, with a BC-2 start date of March 15, 2024. Furthermore, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2024, at 10:00 am. The AGM is anticipated to discuss key operational aspects and shareholder concerns.

Karachi, Shakarganj Limited, a company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), has been granted an extension by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company, whose financial year ended on September 30, 2023, received approval for an extension until February 27, 2024. The extension is in line with the regulatory guidelines provided by SECP.