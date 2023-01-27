Fawad Chaudhry sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in sedition case

Islamabad: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday sent PTI leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case over alleged incitement of violence against a constitutional institution. The court rejected the police’ request for an extension in the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry. Earlier on late Wednesday, the court had granted police an initial two-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry, hours after he was arrested from his residence in Lahore.

An FIR (First Information Report) was registered against Fawad Chaudhry with the Kohsar police station in the federal capital on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan Umar Hameed. The FIR stated that Fawad Chaudhry, in a speech outside the Zaman Park Lahore residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, threatened the ECP and inflamed the sentiments of the people against it.