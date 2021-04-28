Fawad greets MNA Farrukh Habib on appointment as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Islamabad, April 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has congratulated MNA Farrukh Habib on his appointment as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. In a tweet on Wednesday, the Minister said that Farrukh Habib was deserved for this position. He said the Minister of State will take oath of his office tomorrow.

