Fawad urges opposition to participate in National Security Committee meeting 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the opposition’s decision to boycott the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security is regrettable. In a tweet today (Friday), he said it is for the first time in seven decades that a government is going to present its security policy before the parliament. The Minister said it is not a political issue, but a national security matter. He urged the opposition to review its decision and participate in the meeting.

