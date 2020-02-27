FBR clarifies news about Sales Tax Refunds and Sales Tax Collection 

February 27, 2020

Islamabad, February 27, 2020 (PPI-OT):Federal Board of Revenue has issued a clarification on the news item titled “stuck refunds pile up to Rs 100 bln in eight months” published in a section of the press and has stated that the refund claims filed in Annex-H are only 37 billion in which 29.5 billion have been issued and the rest are deferred due to data feeding errors. FBR has further clarified another news item titled “double-digit drop in sales tax collection clouds revenue outlook” published in press and has stated that sales tax domestic growth up to February 2020 is 32.5% till date and overall growth of sales tax is 24% which is in line with performance up to January of 24.6%. The news published in the press stating double digit drop in sales tax is baseless and misleading.

