Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially addressed recent misleading media representations about the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs), affirming that the Directorate’s functions and mandate remain unchanged despite restructuring. This clarification comes amidst reports that have inaccurately portrayed changes within the organization as diminishing its operational capacity.
According to Federal Board of Revenue, the changes in the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) are part of a comprehensive transformation plan endorsed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aimed at streamlining functions and eliminating redundant roles within Customs. The FBR stated that this reorganization enhances the Directorate’s anti-smuggling capabilities by centralizing operations and employing a more unified enforcement structure. It was noted that only specific regional offices considered surplus will be closed, with their personnel reassigned to bolster enforcement efforts.
The Directorate has been praised for its outstanding performance in combating smuggling with limited resources, managing to operate effectively across Pakistan with only 293 staff members. The FBR highlighted the Directorate’s successful implementation of a collaborative anti-smuggling strategy, which involves close coordination with other intelligence and law enforcement agencies to maximize its impact.
Furthermore, the Directorate General now has increased technical resources and has been empowered to conduct sting operations to enforce the Customs Act and related laws more effectively. This strategic realignment allows for more efficient use of critical data and enhanced capacity for initiating intelligence-based operations, crucial for protecting Pakistan’s economic borders.
