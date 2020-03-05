FBR clarifies the number of tax returns filed in Tax Year 2018 and 2019

March 5, 2020

Islamabad, March 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue has issued a clarification on the news items relating to actual number of tax returns filed in Tax Year 2019 and Tax Year 2018 published in the newspapers. FBR has clarified that number of tax returns filed in Tax Year 2018 till 28th February 2019 were 1695560 whereas the number of tax returns filed in Tax Year 2019 till 28th February, 2020 were 2472609 which showed an increase of 45 % compared to corresponding month in the last Tax Year. FBR has further stated that date for filing tax returns were extended in Tax Year 2018 and the last date for filing tax returns was set as 9th August, 2019.

The news items depicted the comparison of tax returns filed till the last date of Tax Year 2018 with last date of Tax Year 2019 which gave the perception that the actual tax returns filed in Tax Year 2019 have decreased compared to Tax Year 2018. FBR has further added that the total period from the last date of Tax Year 2018 till last date of Tax Year 2019 consists of almost six months. This period of six months for Tax Year 2019 is comparably very short with that of Tax Year 2018. The number of Tax Returns 2472609 filed in six months for Tax Year 2019 shows great achievement of FBR. The people continue to file tax returns to come on active Taxpayers List even after last date but the returns can only be filed by paying surcharge after the set last date.

