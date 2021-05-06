FBR extends the date of payment and submission of sales tax and fed return

Islamabad, May 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the Tax Period of April, 2021 under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005. In its letter to all Chief Commissioners IR, FBR has informed about the extension in date of payment of Sales Tax and FED up to 18-5-2021 which was earlier set as 15-5-2021. Similarly, the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return has been extended up to 21-5-2021 which was earlier set as 18-5-2021. FBR has taken this decision due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

