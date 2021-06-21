Islamabad, June 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that the table prescribing tax rates for minimum tax on turnover basis has been substituted in the Finance Bill-2021 to provide relief to retailers of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) including flour mills and refineries. The words, “flour mills” could not be mentioned inadvertently in the table which was an error and had been noted and would be rectified in the amended bill.

For more information, contact:

Second Secretary (Public Relations)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

FATE Wing, Federal Board of Revenue,

Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +92-51-9217267

Fax: +92-51-9208456

Email: mujeeb.talpur@fbr.gov.pk, talpur35@gmail.com

Website: https://www.fbr.gov.pk/

The post FBR issues clarification on FMCG appeared first on Official News Pakistan.