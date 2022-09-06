FBR issues clarification regarding exemption on local supply of goods for flood-relief operations 

Islamabad, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been receiving a number of queries regarding the exemption available to local supply of goods needed for flood relief operations.

FBR has now clarified that the total supply of flood-related goods both imported and locally supplied/sold is exempt from the whole of Sales Tax if the same supply is certified by NDMA or PDMA. Furthermore, this exemption is available for a period of 90 days w.e.f 30.08.2022 as per SRO 1636(1)2022, issued by FBR on 30.08.2022.

