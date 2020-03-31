FBR to devise a transparent central system for issuance of refunds

March 31, 2020

Islamabad, March 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue has stated that in compliance of decision taken by Federal Government to address the grievance of business community, the FBR is in the process of devising a transparent centralized system for issuance of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Duty Drawback refunds to the taxpayers in an expeditious manner.

This process is being undertaken to facilitate the taxpayers across the country. FBR has further explained that the process cannot be made effective unless all the stakeholders extend their full commitment. FBR has urged that any complaint regarding Income Tax and Sales Tax may be reported immediately to Member IR Operations on 051-9201561 or E-mail at memberiroperations@fbr.gov.pk.

For more information, contact:

Second Secretary (Public Relations)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

FATE Wing, Federal Board of Revenue,

Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +92-51-9217267

Fax: +92-51-9208456

Email: mujeeb.talpur@fbr.gov.pk, talpur35@gmail.com

Website: https://www.fbr.gov.pk/

