FBR to ensure speedy clearance of perishable goods

August 24, 2020

Islamabad, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): In another Trade Facilitation Initiative, FBR has issued instructions to all field formations of Pakistan Customs for ensuring expeditious clearance of imports and exports consignments of perishable goods. The Chief Collectors have been directed to monitor the clearance of perishable goods on daily basis and resolve the issues of the importers/exporters on priority.

Furthermore the Chief Collectors have been advised to point out the reasons of delay in clearance of perishable goods including the issues on account of NOC’s by other organizations such as Department of Plant Protection etc. so that these organizations can also be approached to facilitate trade and industry.

While FBR is making all out efforts to facilitate trade, the Trade Bodies are encouraged to contact the respective Chief Collector for resolution of any issue relating to the clearance of consignments of perishable goods. FBR is striving hard to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and trade facilitation and thus to provide an enabling environment for business in Pakistan.

