FC Balochistan continuing operation against hoarding, smuggling

QUETTA: FC Balochistan in coordination with other relevant government departments has been continuing their operation against hoarding and smuggling.

According to the statistics received on Thursday, 279 metric tons of Sugar, four metric tons of beetle nuts, Sixteen thousand six hundred kilogram of prohibited chemical of Ephedrine, Sixty-one Cartons of cigarettes, and other items including China Salt, Tyres, Non-Custom Paid vehicles and Solar Panels have been seized from 1st of January till date.

All these operations were conducted in Pishin, Mastung, Noshki, Chaman, Dera Allah Yar, and other areas along Pak-Afghan border in the province.