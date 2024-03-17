FC Balochistan holds passing out parade at Khuzdar

Khuzdar: A passing out parade of soldiers of Special Conversion Group-7 was held at Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan Training Academy Khuzdar.

According to a report on Sunday, the training academy was established in 2021 and since then it has been providing the latest and modern training to its cadets.

Commandant Kalat Scouts as Chief Guest attended the passing out parade of Special Conversion Group soldiers. 113 cadets passed out in this 12-week training course of Special Conversion Group.

The soldiers performed well in the passing out parade, on which the audience encouraged the soldiers. At the end of the parade, the passing out commandos enthusiastically took the oath to defend the motherland.

The chief guest of the event awarded the prizes to the soldiers who showed outstanding performance, while Zarrrar Company won the course. At the end of the ceremony, the passing-out soldiers pledged to defend the motherland and make every sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan.