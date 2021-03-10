FCEPL supports LRBT in raising funds for children and creating awareness

Islamabad, March 10, 2021 (PPI-OT): FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) participated in the fourth Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) Golf Tournament, held at the Karachi Golf Club to help raise funds for the organization.

One of the key sponsors of the event, FCEPL lent its support to LRBT to help raise funds for children in need of treatment and create awareness about blindness. FCEPL’s golf team, comprising of young prominent golfers from Karachi, reached the winning circle, standing first, amongst the twenty-seven participating teams, in Gross Score and Runners Up Net in the Stable Ford Scoring System.

An organization dedicated to treating blindness and its related suffering, the LRBT organizes an annual golf tournament to raise funds to for affordable treatment. FCEPL is proud to partner with, and support organizations like LRBT which have a positive impact on the lives of millions of Pakistanis, every day.

