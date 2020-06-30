Federal Board of Revenue achieves its revenue target in FY 2019-20

June 30, 2020

Islamabad, June 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected 411 billion revenue in the month of June, 2020 against the set target of 398 billion. With the addition of revenue collected in the month of June till 3 p.m on the last day, FBR has also achieved the revised target of 3907 billion for the Financial Year 2019-20. FBR has collected the revenue of 3957 billion which is 50 billion more than the set target.

This is the first time in the history that FBR has managed to achieve the target of four trillion in a Financial Year which is particularly commendable in the wake of ongoing Corona outbreak. It is pertinent to mention that FBR has lost more than thirty employees due to Corona Virus which also include a grade-22 Customs Officer Muhammad Zahid Khokhar. FBR employees have been performing their duties with great devotion and zeal particularly in such dangerous situation when their own lives were at stake due to Corona outbreak.

For more information, contact:

Second Secretary (Public Relations)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

FATE Wing, Federal Board of Revenue,

Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +92-51-9217267

Fax: +92-51-9208456

Email: mujeeb.talpur@fbr.gov.pk, talpur35@gmail.com

Website: https://www.fbr.gov.pk/

Related Posts