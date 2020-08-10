Federal Board of Revenue initiates action against irregularity, corruption and inefficiency

August 10, 2020

Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to take action against irregularity, corruption and inefficient elements present in the organization. Since July, so far 26 officers and 19 officials have been suspended whereas three employees have been dismissed from service. Besides, permission has also been sought from the Prime Minister to initiate action against two senior officers. Those suspended included employees of Model Customs Collectorate Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gwadar, Karachi, Directorate of Transit Trade Peshawar and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation IR Hyderabad whereas the dismissed employees were posted in Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

FBR is determined to rid the organization of corrupt and inefficient elements. Prompt action will be taken against the officers and officials found involved in irregularity and inefficiency. The image of the organization will be raised and the perception of the taxpayers and people about the organization will be improved so that the taxpayers’ can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their paid taxed would be utilized on the progress of the country and welfare of the people.

An Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) has been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee. The complainant can send his complaint through telephone, e-mail and letter which will be scrutinized and investigated by senior officers. FBR will continue to put its efforts to raise revenue for the Government and will strive to achieve the objectives of the organization at all costs.

