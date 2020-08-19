Federal Board of Revenue takes notice of its employees doing private legal practice

August 19, 2020

Islamabad, August 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): It has come to the notice of Federal Board of Revenue that some of its employees are engaged in private legal practice which is a violation of Civil Servants Act. FBR is trying to find out about all such employees to initiate disciplinary action against them as per rules. FBR has appealed to the people to cooperate with FBR and report about such employees who are doing private legal practice. The people can report about such employees on phone number 0519201408 or email address “memberadmin@fbr.gov.pk”. The names of the people indicating this malpractice will be kept secret.

