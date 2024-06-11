Muhammad Aurangzeb said grants worth 1,777 billion rupees have been earmarked for Benazir Income Support Programme, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, merged districts, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Railways and IT sector.
The Finance Minister said the major volume of development budget manifests the government’s resolve to develop infrastructure, transportation, energy and IT sectors as well as address the challenges in the management of water resources.
Muhammad Aurangzeb said that completion of ongoing projects will be given priority in the PSDP 2024-25. He pointed out that eighty-one percent resources have been allocated for the ongoing projects and nineteen percent for the new projects.
He said development of basic infrastructure is the basic responsibility of the government and for this purpose it has been proposed to allocate fifty-nine percent of the amount.
For the social sector, it is proposed to spend twenty percent of the development budget.