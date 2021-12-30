Federal cabinet approves ‘Finance Supplementary Bill 2021’ 

Islamabad, December 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):The federal cabinet has approved “The Finance Supplementary Bill 2021”. In a tweet on Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the bill will now be tabled in the National Assembly for approval.

