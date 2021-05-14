Federal cabinet approves special tax incentives on oxygen cylinders

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, May 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the federal cabinet has approved 180-day special tax incentives on oxygen, cylinders and all other associated products to meet the needs of COVID patients. In a tweet on Friday, he said this decision has been taken keeping in view of the need for oxygen in the wake of COVID-19 situation in the country and will be implemented immediately. He said Pakistan has doubled oxygen production during last one year.

