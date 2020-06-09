Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss COVID-19 situation

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. It will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country. Budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year will also come under discussion. The meeting will also review the steps taken to stifle the spread of coronavirus.

