Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss COVID-19 situation

PPI News Agency

Islamabad, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. It will discuss the latest COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken to check its spread. The meeting will also discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

