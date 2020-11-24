Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss COVID-19 situation

Islamabad, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. It will discuss the latest COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken to check its spread. The meeting will also discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk