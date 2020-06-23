Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, economic situation
June 23, 2020
Islamabad, June 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation in the country.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner