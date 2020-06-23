Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, economic situation

June 23, 2020

Islamabad, June 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation in the country.

