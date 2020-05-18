National

Federal Cabinet meets today to review COVID-19 situation

May 19, 2020

Islamabad, May 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. It will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country. The meeting will also review the COVID-19 situation especially in the wake of ease of restrictions.

