Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
Federal Cabinet meets today to review COVID-19 situation
May 19, 2020
Islamabad, May 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. It will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country. The meeting will also review the COVID-19 situation especially in the wake of ease of restrictions.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner