Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation 

Islamabad, July 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):A meeting of federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in progress in Islamabad. It is discussing overall political and economic situation of the country.

