Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation
Islamabad, July 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):A meeting of federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in progress in Islamabad. It is discussing overall political and economic situation of the country.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk