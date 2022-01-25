Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation 

Islamabad, January 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):A meeting of the federal cabinet is in progress in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting is discussing overall political and economic situation of the country.

