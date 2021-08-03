Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):A meeting of federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is in progress in Islamabad. It is discussing overall political and economic situation of the country. The meeting will also review the current COVID-19 situation.

