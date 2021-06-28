Federal government allocates Rs28bn for education sector in next fiscal year budget: Mehmood

Islamabad, June 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood says the federal government has allocated 28 billion rupees for education sector in the next fiscal year budget which is hundred percent higher than the previous year. In an Interview with APP today (Sunday), he said with this allocation, the education sector would see a true transformation.

The Minister said enrolment in educational institutions has increased by 45 percent during the PTI government’s tenure. Shafqat Mehmood said the budget allocation and spending of HEC have been increased to facilitate areas of access, quality, research and governance.

