Federal Interior Minister calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Lahore, August 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to discuss the political and law and order situation. Talking on this occasion, the CM maintained the country is going through a sensitive phase and emphasised that the nation needs unity more than ever due to the rapidly changing situation in the region. The opposition parties are engaged in their negative politics by way of making their one-and-a-half-inch mosque, he regretted, adding that these people have no interest in the problem of the people.

The negative attitude and the anarchistic politics is detrimental to national unity and the elements engaged in working against the national interest will have to be stopped with the power of unity. The CM asserted that the growing economy will not succumb to the negative politics of the corrupt cabal and the Punjab government will ensure the implementation of the law by taking necessary measures.

Sheikh Rasheed said the government has played a positive role in the Afghanistan issue. The government is more strengthened than before and the credibility of the opposition parties has been fully eroded, he said. The Punjab government is solving the problems of the Rawalpindi residents and the law and order situation is satisfactory in the country due to governmental steps. The steps taken by the Punjab government to solve public issues are praiseworthy, he added.

